Ciro Immobile Injury: Ruled out for season finale derby

Immobile (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale derby against PSG, the club posted.

Immobile ends the season with two goals and two assists across 12 appearances (nine starts), having been unable to shake off the illness that kept him from training for two consecutive days. His absence leaves Paris FC short of attacking depth for the derby finale, with Willem Geubbels expected to lead the line against the Ligue 1 champions.