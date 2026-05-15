Ciro Immobile Injury: Unlikely with illness

Immobile is doubtful for Sunday's match against PSG due to an illness, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Immobile is looking to be missing the season finale after he has been unable to train the past two days, dealing with an illness. After two straight appearances off the bench, this would be a minor loss, although it would hurt their depth against the fiery PSG. If this were to end his season, he has recorded two goals and two assists in 12 appearances (nine starts).