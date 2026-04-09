Ciro Immobile News: Deemed fit

Immobile (illness) has been cleared of his illness and is an option again, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

Immobile is back in the saddle this week after he was a late absentee from their previous match, recovering from an illness. This is massive news for the club, as he has started in six of their past seven games. He will then look to return to that role immediately, with one goal in seven appearances since joining the club.