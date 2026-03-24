Ciro Immobile News: First goal after slow start

Immobile scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Le Havre.

After six appearances for his new club including five starts without finding the net, Immobile finally broke his duck in his seventh outing and was unlucky not to double up after another shot struck the woodwork. It was his most dangerous and brightest display for the club, registering a season high four shots on the night after attempting only five across his previous appearances.