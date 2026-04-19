Ciro Immobile News: Logs another assist

Immobile assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Metz.

Immobile has two assists this season, both between back-to-back games. The striker's form is at a season-high, backed up by his two goals and two assists (four G/A) across three appearances since March 22. This is a far cry from Immobile's highly unimpressive start to his 2025-26 season, which he began with 11 consecutive appearances without a goal or an assist.