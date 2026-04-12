Ciro Immobile News: Registers goal and assist

Immobile scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory over Monaco.

Immobile delivered a solid performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco, opening the scoring early in the match with a composed finish inside the box after a pass from Moses Simon before adding an assist for Jonathan Ikone, while recording his season high two key passes. The forward has now scored in back to back matches and appears to be finding form after starting his spell at the club with six straight appearances without a goal contribution.