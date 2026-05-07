CJ Dos Santos Injury: Dealing with nose issue

Dos Santos is currently sidelined after coach Mikey Varas revealed that "CJ has a nose injury. It shouldn't be a long term, but it's also definitely not a quick turnaround, so he just needs to focus on his recovery to be able to play again", SanDiego Futbol reports.

Dos Santos is expected to miss some time, even though his problem is not considered extremely serious, as the club already signed Jacob Jackson to provide backup alongside Duran Ferree for the next few weeks. Dos Santos got hurt in his first MLS start of the year, where he made two saves and conceded one goal to Los Angeles FC.