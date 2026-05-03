CJ Dos Santos Injury: Two saves in season debut

Dos Santos was injured and subbed out in the 98th minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club. He registered two saves and allowed one goal before exiting the match.

Dos Santos made two saves in Saturday's 2-2 MLS draw with LAFC, keeping San Diego on track for a first home win of the month in his season debut before Ryan Hollingshead pounced to bundle home Mathieu Choiniere's corner in the 104th minute, snatching away all three points in the dying chaos of a heavily extended stoppage time stretch. He was rock solid in his positioning on both stops, including a sharp reaction save on a Denis Bouanga effort in the 85th minute, but had no chance on Hollingshead's point-blank finish off the set piece. Dos Santos was unfortunately forced off injured in the 89th minute, which should open the door for Duran Ferree to start in goal again with Pablo Sisniega (back) still sidelined.