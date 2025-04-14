CJ Dos Santos News: Allows three against Colorado
Dos Santos recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.
Dos Santos had a rough outing despite his four saves Saturday, with the goalie letting four shots pass him. This comes after he saw a clean sheet in his last outing after posting four saves, remaining at three clean sheets in eight appearances this season. He will look to see another next contest when facing Charlotte on April 19.
