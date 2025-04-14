Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Allows three against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Dos Santos recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.

Dos Santos had a rough outing despite his four saves Saturday, with the goalie letting four shots pass him. This comes after he saw a clean sheet in his last outing after posting four saves, remaining at three clean sheets in eight appearances this season. He will look to see another next contest when facing Charlotte on April 19.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now