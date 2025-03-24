CJ Dos Santos News: Allows two in loss

Dos Santos made three saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Austin.

Dos Santos didn't have much help from the defensive line in front of him as he saw opposing forwards appearing unmarked in front of him many times, which included both goals he conceded before the 20th minute. This was the first game with multiple goals allowed this year for the goalkeeper, who had two clean sheets and just two goals against over the first four starts.