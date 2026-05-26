CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes four in loss

CJ Dos Santos registered seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Dos Santos entered the lineup in place of Duran Feere and endured a tough outing, conceding four goals to equal his heaviest defeat since joining the side last season, though he still managed seven saves with four from inside the box. San Diego's next action comes after a lengthy break due to the World Cup, with their next fixture set for July. 22 against Colorado Rapids.