CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

CJ Dos Santos registered seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Dos Santos entered the lineup in place of Duran Feere and endured a tough outing, conceding four goals to equal his heaviest defeat since joining the side last season, though he still managed seven saves with four from inside the box. San Diego's next action comes after a lengthy break due to the World Cup, with their next fixture set for July. 22 against Colorado Rapids.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
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