CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes once in draw
Dos Santos made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Dos Santos conceded an early goal Saturday, a Max Arfsten strike in the 13th minute. His defense played very well outside of that, only allowing two other shots on target versus a strong Columbus attack. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday at Austin FC, a side which has scored just two goals through four matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now