CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes one against Salt Lake

Dos Santos recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Dos Santos had a great outing Saturday, as the goalie would make five saves while only allowing one goal in the win. Unfortunately, this does end his streak of two straight clean sheets, only having allowed one goal while making 10 saves through three games. He will hope to gain yet another clean sheet in their next contest when facing Columbus on March 15.