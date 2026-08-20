CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 11:18am

CJ Dos Santos recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Dos Santos entered the game in good form since reclaiming the starting spot ahead of Duran Ferree, having kept two clean sheets in his previous three league outings. That form took a hit as he shipped three goals and made only two saves. He will next be in action on Saturday against Colorado Rapids.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
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