CJ Dos Santos News: Concedes two against LAFC
Dos Santos recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Los Angeles Football Club.
Dos Santos only made two saves while allowing two goals Saturday but still managed to come away with the win. This is his fourth straight game without a clean sheet, with two this season. He will look for his third in their next contest when facing Seattle on Saturday.
