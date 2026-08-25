CJ Dos Santos News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Dos Santos made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Colorado Rapids.
Dos Santos kept his third clean sheet in his last five starts Saturday, easily keeping Colorado scoreless with just two saves. He's been productive this season since recovering from a nose injury and then serving at the World Cup with Cabo Verde, conceding four goals, making 15 saves and keeping three clean sheets across his last five starts.
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