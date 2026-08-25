CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Dos Santos made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Dos Santos kept his third clean sheet in his last five starts Saturday, easily keeping Colorado scoreless with just two saves. He's been productive this season since recovering from a nose injury and then serving at the World Cup with Cabo Verde, conceding four goals, making 15 saves and keeping three clean sheets across his last five starts.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
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