CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Seven crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Dos Santos had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC.

Dos Santos allowed three goals while making a total of seven saves against Charlotte. He's allowed three goals each in the last two matches while averaging about 3.6 saves per game. The keeper will prepare for a visit from Real Salt Lake on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
