CJ Dos Santos News: Seven crosses in defeat
Dos Santos had seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Charlotte FC.
Dos Santos allowed three goals while making a total of seven saves against Charlotte. He's allowed three goals each in the last two matches while averaging about 3.6 saves per game. The keeper will prepare for a visit from Real Salt Lake on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
