CJ Dos Santos News: Three saves in 1-0 win
CJ Dos Santos registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
Dos Santos kept his second clean sheet of the season and both have come in the last three games. The keeper made three saves but was also lucky to keep the ball out. Denis Bounga had the ball in the back of the net, but the ball luckily touched his arm for San Diego and the goal was disallowed.
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