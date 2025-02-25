CJ Dos Santos News: Three saves in win
Dos Santos registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Dos Santos got out to a strong start to the season with three saves and a clean sheet. He did not see more than one appearance in any of the last three seasons, but he looks to be up for a consistent job this year. Up next for SDFC is a meeting with St. Louis City SC on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now