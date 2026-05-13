CJ Fodrey Injury: Subs off with injury in loss
Fodrey left Wednesday's 5-0 loss to San Diego after suffering a blow in the second half.
Fodrey was active up front but missed both of his two scoring chances before his exit Wednesday. However, the issue makes him questionable for future matches, with Christian Ramirez and Owen Wolff available as potential replacements. Fodrey has found limited opportunities to show his talent this season, and a forced absence could further halt his momentum.
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