CJ Fodrey News: Available as substitute Saturday

Fodrey (leg) is on the bench to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Fodrey will aim to see minutes following his recovery from a small issue. While he's not an undisputed starter, the youngster logged more than 60 minutes in two of his last four league appearances and could find more opportunities to look for his first direct contribution of the campaign if he replaces Christian Ramirez or Myrto Uzuni at some point.