CJ Fodrey News: Joins Falkirk on loan deal

Fodrey has been loaned to Falkirk FC of the Scottish Premiership through June 2027, per the club announced. The deal includes a recall option for Austin in January 2027 but no purchase option.

Fodrey wasn't able to lock down consistent first-team minutes in Austin with only five starts in MLS so far across four seasons, and per interim head coach Davy Arnaud, the priority now is getting him regular, something the club felt the Scottish Premiership could provide.