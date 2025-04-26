CJ Fodrey News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Fodrey has signed a contract extension with Austin FC through the end of the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029, the club announced. "CJ is a young player who works hard on a daily basis and most importantly, he is very committed to keep improving. He has shown improvement with each season that he has been in Austin and we are happy to keep supporting his development," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

Fodrey joined Austin FC after being picked 13th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft as the youngest player selected. In his first season, he scored four goals and added two assists for Austin FC II while also making three MLS appearances. In 2024, he continued playing for both Austin FC and Austin FC II and registered his first MLS assist on April 20 in a 1-0 win over Houston. Before turning professional, he led San Diego State University in goals and assists during the 2022 season.