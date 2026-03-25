Claudio Echeverri Injury: Doubt for Villarreal clash

Echeverri (ankle) is a doubt for the clash against Villarreal at Montilivi after limping off during Saturday's loss at Osasuna and not training during the break, according to Sport.

Echeverri picked up what appears to be a light ankle sprain and will rest during the international break rather than train with the group. Girona will have four days off before resuming sessions next Tuesday, leaving limited time to assess the midfielder's fitness ahead of the clash against Villarreal on April. 6. Should he miss the Villarreal clash, Joel Roca will likely get a larger role in the front line for the Catalans.