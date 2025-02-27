Claudio Echeverri News: Arrives in Manchester

Echeverri signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City in January 2024 and arrived at the club on Thursday after finishing the Under-20 South American Championship, the club announced. "Claudio is one of the finest talents to emerge from South America in recent years. We knew as soon as we watched him play we wanted him to become a Manchester City player," said City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain.

Echeverri signed his contract with Manchester City last year but remained at River Plate for the 2024 season. He has now arrived in Manchester to begin his new chapter after finishing the Under-20 South American Championship with six goals in nine appearances, making him the tournament's second-highest scorer.