Cleiton Injury: Returns to team training

Cleiton returned to team training this week, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from the left ankle injury he sustained shortly after joining Wolfsburg in January, according to AZ/WAZ.

Cleiton had been sidelined for nearly three months after picking up an ankle injury almost immediately upon his arrival at the club, leaving him without a single competitive appearance for the wolves. His return to the training pitch is an encouraging development, though his path to the matchday squad will depend on how new coach Dieter Hecking assesses him given the lengthy absence and the time he will need to build his fitness back up. The coming weeks will provide a clearer picture of when the Brazilian could realistically factor into Wolfsburg's plans for the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.