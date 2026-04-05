Clemens Riedel News: Will miss one game

Riedel will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Riedel picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's derby against Espanyol. The defender has been a regular starter in the back line this season for the Catalans, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Calero expected to regain a starting role following his recent physical issues.