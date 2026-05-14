Clement Akpa Injury: Dealing with adductor issue

Akpa felt pain in his adductor during Thursday's training session and was unable to participate in the opposition exercise, leaving his availability for Sunday's crucial survival clash against Lille uncertain, according to Lyonne Republicaine.

Akpa had come on to replace the injured Bryan Ikemefuna Okoh (knee) against Nice and had been managing a long-standing psoas issue throughout the season, making this latest setback particularly ill-timed for Auxerre. The Ivorian international's potential absence further depletes an already stretched defensive lineup, with a Sinaly Diomande and Telli Siwe partnership being tested in training as coach Pelissier prepares contingency plans for the most important fixture of the club's season.