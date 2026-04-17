Clement Akpa Injury: Doubt for Monaco clash

Akpa (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Monaco, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We have doubts about Akpa."

Akpa is dealing with an undisclosed issue and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability uncertain heading into the weekend. Akpa has mainly been operating in a rotational capacity for Auxerre recently, so his potential absence would not significantly disrupt the starting lineup, but coach Pelissier will hope to have clarity on his status before making his final squad selections for Sunday.