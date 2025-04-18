Clement Akpa Injury: Doubtful against Lille

Akpa (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Lille, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Akpa is a doubt to face Lille on Sunday but it remains unsure if the reason is his calf issues or not. His absence would be a big blow for the team since he has been an undisputed starter for the AJA this season. If he has to miss this game, Sinaly Diomande is expected to see a larger role in the backline.