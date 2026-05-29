Clement Akpa Injury: Dropped from national team

Akpa (groin) is no longer set to represent the Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup due to his injury.

Akpa will not be at the 2026 World Cup, as the defender has been left at home after a groin injury was deemed too much to play through. This is unfortunate for the 24-year-old, who was set to make his World Cup debut, instead replaced by Christopher Operi. He will now prepare for the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season and hopes to be fit for the start, recording 21 starts in 26 appearances during the 2025/26 season to go along with four clean sheets.