Clement Akpa headshot

Clement Akpa Injury: Late fitness test Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Akpa (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lyon, with a decision to be made following further assessment, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We will also see tomorrow for Akpa."

Akpa has primarily operated in a rotational capacity for Auxerre this season, limiting the immediate impact of his potential absence on the starting lineup. His availability will be determined ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Clement Akpa
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now