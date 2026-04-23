Clement Akpa Injury: Late fitness test Saturday
Akpa (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lyon, with a decision to be made following further assessment, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We will also see tomorrow for Akpa."
Akpa has primarily operated in a rotational capacity for Auxerre this season, limiting the immediate impact of his potential absence on the starting lineup. His availability will be determined ahead of Saturday's fixture.
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