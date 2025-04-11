Fantasy Soccer
Clement Akpa headshot

Clement Akpa Injury: Ruled out against Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Akpa (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Akpa suffered a calf injury this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's match. His return timeline is currently unknown, and he is expected to be evaluated early next week to determine the extent of the issue. His absence will require a change in the back three, as he has been a regular starter this season, with Sinaly Diomande likely to take on a larger role in the meantime.

Clement Akpa
AJ Auxerre
