Clement Akpa Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Akpa (adductor) has been ruled out of Sunday's crucial survival clash against Lille, bringing his season to a premature end, the club posted.

Akpa had felt pain in his adductor during Thursday's training session and underwent tests Friday, with the results confirming he is unable to feature in the most important fixture of Auxerre's season. The Ivorian ends the campaign with 30 crosses, 31 tackles, 21 interceptions and 93 clearances across 26 Ligue 1 appearances (21 starts), having been one of the club's most consistent defensive performers before the injury struck. Sinaly Diomande and Telli Siwe are expected to form the central defensive partnership against Lille as Auxerre fight for their top-flight survival.