Clement Akpa News: Back available Saturday
Akpa (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Lyon, the club posted.
Akpa passed his late fitness assessment after coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed a decision would be made following further evaluation, earning a spot in the squad list to face the Gones. The defender has primarily operated in a rotational capacity for Auxerre this season, and will likely resume that role for the final stretch of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now