Clement Akpa

Clement Akpa News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Akpa assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Marseille.

Akpa registered his first assist of the season for his captain Jubal late in the match. The goal came from a corner kick, with the defender well-positioned at the first post to head the ball towards Jubal, who then scored Auxerre's third goal. Akpa also made a significant defensive impact, setting season highs with seven tackles and nine clearances. He will look to continue this form against Strasbourg on Sunday.

Clement Akpa
AJ Auxerre
