Clement Akpa News: Provides assist in victory

Akpa registered his first assist of the season for his captain Jubal late in the match. The goal came from a corner kick, with the defender well-positioned at the first post to head the ball towards Jubal, who then scored Auxerre's third goal. Akpa also made a significant defensive impact, setting season highs with seven tackles and nine clearances. He will look to continue this form against Strasbourg on Sunday.