Clement Lenglet Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Lenglet (undisclosed) has trained Tuesday and could be an option for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to F.J. Diaz of AS Diario.

Lenglet looks to be a possibility after his late scratch form their last match after feeling discomfort while warming up, as he has an extra training session Tuesday to try to make the call. That said, he will likely be a late call, needing to pass a fitness test to see minutes. He is a regular starter when fit, so they will hope for availability, especially after starting in the first leg of this contest.