Lenglet was forced off early in Wednesday's clash against Atletico Baleares in the Copa del Rey after suffering what was later revealed to be an MCL injury. The normal recovery timeline for that type of injury is measured in several weeks, suggesting he won't be back before at least mid January. This is a blow for the Colchoneros, as he has been a regular starter in the backline this season due to injuries, and his absence will offer David Hancko a larger role in the backline and Marc Pubill increased playing time for Atletico.