Clement Lenglet News: Dazzling assist in loss
Lenglet assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.
Lenglet's accurate ball over the top Saturday erased the Barcelona backline and assisted Atletico Madrid's lone goal in their 2-1 home defeat. In addition to his assist, the central defender contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 68 minutes of play. Since returning from a knee injury at the end of January, Lengelet has made four appearances (four starts) across 15 Atletico Madrid fixtures (all competitions).
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