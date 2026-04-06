Clement Lenglet headshot

Clement Lenglet News: Dazzling assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Lenglet assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Lenglet's accurate ball over the top Saturday erased the Barcelona backline and assisted Atletico Madrid's lone goal in their 2-1 home defeat. In addition to his assist, the central defender contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 68 minutes of play. Since returning from a knee injury at the end of January, Lengelet has made four appearances (four starts) across 15 Atletico Madrid fixtures (all competitions).

Clement Lenglet
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clement Lenglet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Clement Lenglet See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
256 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 4, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 3, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 1, 2024