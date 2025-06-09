Clement Lenglet News: Signs with Atletico permanently
Lenglet has signed with Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, according to his new club.
Lenglet spent the past season on loan with Atletico and will remain with the club for the next few campaigns after signing a free transfer with the club for three seasons. He would start in all 23 of his league appearances last campaign, shaping out a solid role in the defense with the club. That said, the defender will look to continue in this role in the 2025/26 campaign after inking his new deal.
