Clinton Mata News: Logs assist on Sunday

Mata delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and made one clearance and one interception during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.

Mata had another game with poor defensive numbers but at least this time he made up for that on the attacking end, assisting Georges Mikautadze for his team's lone goal in the 79th minute. This was the fourth assist of the year for the center-back, whose playmaking abilities clearly puts him ahead of peers on Lyon's depth chart.