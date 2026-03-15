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Clinton Mata News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Mata is no longer suspended and is na option for the club moving forward.

Mata had to sit out a match after a ban and is now available, only missing a single contest. The regular defender should return to a starting role almost immediately, only missing one start all season, when an option, recording nine clean sheets in 24 appearances.

Clinton Mata
Lyon
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