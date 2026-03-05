Clinton Mata News: Will miss Le Havre game
Mata is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Mata picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 15. showdown against Le Havre. The center-back has been a locked-in starter in the central defense for the Gones, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Ruben Kluivert as the expected option to start against the Ciel & Marine.
