Cody Drameh Injury: Likely available for opener
Drameh (hamstring) is back in training and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Manchester United, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "Cody is back. He trained with us this week."
Drameh missed most of the preseason with a nagging hamstring injury, but he's back in training and is expected to be included in the squad for the EPL opener. That said, Drameh is a depth option in the defensive line, so even if he's available, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal ahead of a tough match Saturday.
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