Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo Injury: Heavy doubt Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gakpo is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to PSG, according to manager Arne Slot."We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow, if he can be part of the squad, yes or no. But it will be a close call."

Gakpo has been relegated to the bench in the last two matches due to a knock and is now a doubt Wednesday due to a training issue. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz would likely remain the starting pair if Gakpo isn't able to pass the late fitness test for the Champions League clash.

