Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo Injury: Late call for Southampton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Gakpo (undisclosed) did not train on Thursday and is likely a late call for Saturday's match against Southampton, coach Arne Slot said in a press conference. "He didn't train yesterday. Let's see if he can train today. He was close; it's not a long-term issue, but he was in pain. Let's see how he is today."

Gakpo is a late decision for Saturday's match after being absent from team training on Thursday and missing the first leg against Paris in the Champions League on Wednesday. If he is unavailable, Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz are the likely candidates to replace him in the front line against Southampton.

Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
More Stats & News
