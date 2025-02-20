Cody Gakpo Injury: Late call for Sunday
Gakpo (undisclosed) will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Manchester City, coach Arne Slot confirmed in the press conference. "It will be a close call."
Gakpo suffered a significant knock against Everton in the Merseyside derby and has struggled to recover, which kept him out of the last two games. He will be a late call for Sunday's match. If he is unable to play, Luis Diaz is expected to start on the left wing.
