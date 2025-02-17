Cody Gakpo Injury: Misses Sunday, doubt for Villa

Gakpo was doubtful for Sunday's match against Wolves and was ultimately left out. He suffered a significant knock against Everton, which ruled him out, as confirmed by coach Arne Slot. "Cody didn't have a yellow card or whatever! He got a knock in the Everton game. A few of us got a knock but he got an injury from that." When asked about Gakpo's availability for Wednesday's trip to Aston Villa, Slot added, "Under debate. It's fast, Wednesday already, so let's wait and see. It wasn't a soft knock then!"

