Cody Gakpo Injury: Set to return

Gakpo (undisclosed) will be in the squad for Tuesday's clash with PSG, per manager Arne Slot. "Yeah, he will be in the squad, Today he was training for the first time."

Gakpo is set to return for Tuesday's clash with PSG after missing two matches with an undisclosed issue. It's doubtful he's ready for any sort of major minutes. Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota will likely lead the line, with Luis Diaz the preferred option on the left wing.