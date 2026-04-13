Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo News: Assists as strikers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Gakpo assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.

Gakpo moved from the left flank to start as a central striker during Saturday's clash and nicely controlled a cross to set up Mohamed Salah for the second goal. Gakpo has had a poor season in any role, but maybe a switch to striker in the closing stages could help, though he remains behind Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in the pecking order. Gakpo has struggled to find a role for himself this campaign after some awful form.

Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
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