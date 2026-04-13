Cody Gakpo News: Assists as strikers
Gakpo assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham.
Gakpo moved from the left flank to start as a central striker during Saturday's clash and nicely controlled a cross to set up Mohamed Salah for the second goal. Gakpo has had a poor season in any role, but maybe a switch to striker in the closing stages could help, though he remains behind Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak in the pecking order. Gakpo has struggled to find a role for himself this campaign after some awful form.
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